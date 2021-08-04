Gray takes no-hitter into 7th, Rockies beat D-Backs, 7-3

DENVER — Jon Gray took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and got his first win of the season, pitching the Colorado Rockies over the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3.
Gray allowed three runners through six innings, helped in the sixth when third baseman Ryan McMahon made a barehanded grab of Tim Locastro’s grounder and threw out the speedy batter by a half-step. David Peralta hit a leadoff triple in the seventh.
Trevor Story had a two-run double and scored in a three-run first inning. He tripled with two outs in the second to drive in Garrett Hampson.
>>Video above: Rockies manager Bud Black on 2021 expectations: 'Anytime you make the playoffs, it's a successful season'
