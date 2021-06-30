Gray tosses 6 strong innings, Rockies beat Pirates 6-2

DENVER — Jon Gray tossed six strong innings in another solid outing for Colorado starters, and the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2.
Garrett Hampson had four hits for the Rockies, who swept the three-game series and improved to 28-16 at home.
Colorado is just 6-31 on the road. A day after being no-hit by Germán Márquez for eight innings the Pirates jumped on Gray for their first runs of the series.
Adam Frazier led off the game with a triple, scored on a sacrifice fly and Bryan Reynolds homered for a quick 2-0 lead.
It was Reynolds’ 14th of the year. Gray (5-6) didn’t give up another hit before leaving four a pinch hitter in the sixth. He walked four -- one intentional -- hit a batter and struck out five to continue the strong run of outings by Colorado starters.
>>Video above: Opening Day 2.0: Here's what to expect as Coors Field opens to full capacity
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.