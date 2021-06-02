Fuentes homers, Rockies beat reeling Rangers 6-3

Fuentes also doubled, singled and scored three runs to rally the Rockies to their third consecutive win.

DENVER — Joshua Fuentes homered to back a strong outing from Antonio Senzatela as the Colorado Rockies beat Texas 6-3 on Wednesday night, the Rangers’ 14th straight road loss.

Fuentes also doubled, singled and scored three runs to rally the Rockies to their third consecutive win.

Raimel Tapia had two doubles and an RBI single.

Texas has lost eight in a row overall, all on its current road trip that ends Thursday at Coors Field.

Senzatela allowed three runs, one earned, in 7 2/3 innings. The Rockies are now 18-12 at home, but just 22-34 overall on the season.

>>Video above: Rockies manager Bud Black on 2021 expectations: 'Anytime you make the playoffs, it's a successful season'

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.