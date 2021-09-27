Gray gets 2nd major league win, Nationals beat Rockies 5-4

Colorado has lost 10 of 11 home games, including two three-game sweeps by the San Francisco Giants.

DENVER — Josiah Gray pitched into the sixth inning to earn his second career win and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4.

Luis García hit a two-run single and Alcides Escobar had three hits for the Nationals.

Gray, who made his major league debut with the Dodgers on July 20, has won consecutive starts.

The prized right-hander was acquired July 30 in the blockbuster trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Los Angeles.

Gray got his first win at Miami last Wednesday when he struck out eight Marlins.

Colorado has lost 10 of 11 home games, including two three-game sweeps by the San Francisco Giants.

>>Video above: Rockies officially retire Larry Walker's No. 33 in festive pregame ceremony

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.