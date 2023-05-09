Profar homers twice, Rockies win 10-1, Pirates 8th loss in 9

Colorado has won seven of its past nine games.

PITTSBURGH — Jurickson Profar had his first multihomer game in four years, Connor Seabold got his first major league win and the Colorado Rockies routed Pittsburgh 10-1 Tuesday night, sending the Pirates to their eighth loss in nine games.

Profar hit a go-ahead solo homer on a slider from Luis Ortiz (0-1) in the second and followed Ryan McMahon's two-run triple with a two-run drive off Duane Underwood Jr. that capped a five-run seventh and built a 9-1 lead.

Profar had his third career multihomer game and first since July 17, 2019, for Oakland against Seattle.

Seabold (1-0), a 27-year-old right-hander making his eighth big league start and 15th appearance, allowed one run, three hits and three walks in five innings. He had been 0-4 in his big league career with Boston and Colorado, and he was making his second straight start after seven relief appearances this season.

Ortiz gave up five runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings in his season debut.

Pittsburgh's skid has followed a 20-8 start, then Pirates' best since 1992. The game drew 11,916, a night after 9,596 attended the series opener.

Charlie Blackmon and Randal Grichuk hit back-to-back, two-out RBI singles in a four-run fourth.

Andrew McCutchen hit a tying two-out, run-scoring single in the third, the Pirates’ only hit in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position. Carlos Santana stranded the bases-loaded in the fifth with an inning-ending flyout.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: OF Josh Palacios' contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis and he went 0 for 2 in his Pittsburgh, playing right field. … RHP Chase De Jong was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

UP NEXT

RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 1.80) will make his second appearance this season for the Rockies in the series finale Wednesday, opposite Pirates LHP Rich Hill (3-3, 4.54). Senzatela allowed one run on three hits in five innings against the Mets on May 5 in his first start since surgery in September to repair a torn ACL.

