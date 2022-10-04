Kris Bryant goes on injured list for third time this season

The former MVP was placed on the injured list Monday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

DENVER — Kris Bryant is going on the injured list -- again.

The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that the former MVP has been placed on the injured list for the third time this season with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Bryant, who signed a seven-year deal worth $182 million in March, has played in only 42 of Colorado's 103 games this season.

The 30-year-old is batting .306 with 49 hits and 14 RBIs over his first season in a Rockies uniform.

Colorado begins a four-game road series against the Padres in San Diego on Monday night.

