Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant, Rockies agree on 7-year, $182M deal, reports say

Four-time All-Star and former NL MVP Kris Bryant is coming to Coors Field.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have a new third baseman.

Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a seven-year, $182 million contract, according to multiple reports.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jeff Passan were first to report the deal Wednesday afternoon.

Bryant, 30, made his major league debut in 2015 for the Chicago Cubs and was named National League Rookie of the Year. A four-time All-Star, Bryant was the NL MVP in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series.

Bryant was traded to the San Francisco Giants on July 30, 2021.

