Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland set to make 2021 debut vs. Mets

Freeland strained his shoulder in spring training in late March, but is ready to take the hill for the first time this year.

NEW YORK — The Colorado kid is back.

Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland will make his 2021 debut against the New York Mets on Tuesday night, after the team activated him from the injured list earlier this afternoon. The Rockies optioned Lucas Gilbreath to AAA Albuquerque to make room for Freeland.

Freeland strained his left shoulder in a spring training game on March 23 against the Athletics, but after two successful rehab starts in Albuquerque, he's ready to go. Freeland pitched 10 total innings in those two stints and had an ERA of just 1.80.

A Denver native and Thomas Jefferson graduate, Freeland was excellent in 2018 and a contender for the Cy Young award. He went 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA.

Freeland struggled in 2019, with an ERA of 6.73 and even spent some time in AAA. In the shortened 2020 season he had a 2-3 record with a 4.33 ERA.

His first start will be a tough one, as he opposes arguably the best pitcher in baseball, New York ace Jacob deGrom.

