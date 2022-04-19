Freeland agrees to contract extension with Rockies

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies' hometown pitcher is staying put.
Starting left-hander Kyle Freeland, a local product from Thomas Jefferson High School, has agreed to a five-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.
The Rockies did not disclose the value of the contract, although multiple sources are reporting the five-year extension is worth $64.5 million to keep Freeland with the team through 2025-26.
“We have been in talks with Kyle for a long time and are glad to finalize this deal that secures his future in Denver,” Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said in a statement. “Kyle has been a steady part of this rotation since his debut and we are excited to have him in a Rockies uniform for at least the next five seasons.”
The 28-year-old debuted for the Rockies in 2017 and through six seasons, has compiled a 40-42 record with a 4.28 ERA (663.0 IP, 315 ER) over 126 games (121 starts).
