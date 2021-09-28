Freeland, Story propel Rockies to 3-1 win over Nationals

Colorado snapped a five-game Coors Field skid on Tuesday night.

DENVER — Kyle Freeland efficiently pitched into the seventh inning before running into trouble, Trevor Story lined a long solo homer and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game Coors Field skid with a 3-1 win over the Washington Nationals.

Freeland was cruising along until the seventh, when he loaded the bases and walked in a run with two outs to make it 2-1.

He turned the ball over to Tyler Kinley.

The Rockies reliever got Alcides Escobar to fly out and end the threat. Patrick Corbin tied a season-high with nine strikeouts as he threw six innings.

Video above: Rockies officially retire Larry Walker's No. 33 in festive pregame ceremony

