Kyle Freeland dominates Padres, Rockies secure first home win of 2020

Matt Kemp and Trevor Story both hit home runs for Colorado which improved its record to 5-2 on the young season.

DENVER — Kyle Freeland pitched six innings of two-hit ball and was backed by the stellar defense of Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado as the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 6-1.

Freeland allowed a two-out single to Tommy Pham in the first and then retired 13 in a row before Francisco Mejia’s double in the sixth.

The left-hander struck out four and walked one in throwing an economical 83 pitches.

It marked the 10th time in his career that Freeland has gone six or more innings and allowed no runs.