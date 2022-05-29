Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland leaves game against Nationals with injury

Freeland landed awkwardly and pointed to his lower leg/ankle area on Sunday afternoon.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Colorado Rockies' starting pitcher Kyle Freeland left the game against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning Sunday with an apparent leg injury.

More than 100 pitches into the game, Freeland landed awkwardly and pointed to his lower leg/ankle area.

Freeland had two be helped off the field and was replaced by Robert Stephenson, who gave up a two-run homer to Lane Thomas.

After the game, Colorado manager Bud Black confirmed to the media that Freeland's X-rays returned negative.

"Just talked to him and he thinks he's going to be fine," Black said after Sunday's 6-5 loss to Washington. "It looked as though apparently he dodged a bullet."

The Rockies starter allowed five runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked four.

