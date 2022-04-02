Kyle Freeland 'shocked' to be Colorado Rockies Opening Day starter

On Friday, Freeland will get the ball to start the season again, this time at Coors Field, just a few miles from where he grew up.

DENVER — Three years ago, in 2019, Kyle Freeland got his first opening day start.

He was lights-out that day, pitching seven innings and giving up only one run on two hits. That, though, was across the country in Miami. On Friday, Freeland will get the ball to start the season again, this time at Coors Field, just a few miles from where he grew up.

"I was pretty shocked actually. I did not expect to get that news," Freeland told reporters after his last spring training start on Friday. "I'm excited to take it on and get the season rolling."

Freeland is now tied with seven others for the most Opening Day starts in team history. The news was announced during Friday's game by general manager Bill Schmidt, as Freeland rolled through his outing, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings on 53 pitches.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.