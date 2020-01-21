DENVER — Larry Walker has made history.

The Colorado Rockies legend become the first player in franchise history elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The announcement came late Tuesday afternoon.

Walker was on his 10th and final ballot appearance, receiving 76.6 percent of the votes (75% approval from the Baseball Writers Association of America is required).

He was elected along with Derek Jeter, who received 396 out of 397 votes. The Class of 2020 will be inducted on July 26 in Cooperstown, New York.

“I know I speak for the whole Rocky Mountain Region in congratulating Larry for his election into the Hall of Fame,” said Rockies Owner/Chairman & CEO Dick Monfort in a statement.

“Larry blessed our region for parts of 10 seasons and we feel extremely fortunate to be a part of his incredible career. Congrats, Larry.”

Colorado Rockies

Walker played parts of 10 seasons with the Rockies from 1995 to 2004, batting .334 with 297 doubles, 44 triples, 258 home runs, 848 RBI, 126 stolen bases and 584 walks. He was a National League All-Star five times and won seven Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger awards.

Walker ranks first in Rockies history in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, and ranks second in runs, hits, doubles, home runs and RBI -- behind Todd Helton.

“Larry Walker was, hands down, the best athlete I ever played with. He could’ve been a Hall of Famer in any sport he played. I’m glad I had a chance to play with and learn from one of the best to play the game," said Todd Helton.

Helton was also on this year's ballot, receiving 29.2% of votes in his second appearance.

“Larry was the most complete player I ever saw. If there ever is a perfect player, he will be in the mold of Larry Walker. I’m glad he’s a Hall of Famer," said former teammate Dante Bichette.

