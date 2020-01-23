COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Larry Walker's Hall of Fame plaque in Cooperstown will have a Colorado Rockies cap, not a Montreal Expos hat.

Born in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Walker made his big league debut with Montreal in August 1989 and signed with the Rockies ahead of the 1995 season.

He was traded to St. Louis in August 2004 and retired after the 2005 season.

Colorado Rockies

Walker called it a "hard decision, being a Canadian," but says Colorado was "where the majority of my damage was done" as a player. The Hall makes the final decision after consulting with the player.

“Larry Walker was, hands down, the best athlete I ever played with. He could’ve been a Hall of Famer in any sport he played. I’m glad I had a chance to play with and learn from one of the best to play the game," said Todd Helton.

“Larry was the most complete player I ever saw. If there ever is a perfect player, he will be in the mold of Larry Walker. I’m glad he’s a Hall of Famer," said former teammate Dante Bichette.

