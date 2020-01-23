It's been a wild week for Rockies fans, and it's not over yet.

On Monday, star third baseman Nolan Arenado told multiple media outlets he felt "disrespected" by team management. That happened mere hours after GM Jeff Bridich insisted he wouldn't trade the superstar.

On Tuesday, fan favorite Larry Walker was inducted into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame in his 10th and final year of eligibility. The news sent a wave of elation throughout Colorado.

Then, late Wednesday night, the focus shifted back to the Arenado drama when he released the following statement through Twitter, via Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post.

Arenado doesn't personally use Twitter or any other form of social media.

"I'm getting ready for the upcoming season. I'm working hard to get better for my teammates and fans," the statement concludes before Arenado signs it "NA28" at the bottom.

It sounds like this will be the last time (possibly ever) Arenado addresses this controversy.

