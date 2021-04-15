Price earns 1st regular-season save, Dodgers top Rockies 7-5

Colorado went 0-6 on its first road trip of the 2021 season.

LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner and Max Muncy each hit a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 as David Price earned his first regular-season save.

Muncy’s two-out drive in the seventh inning off reliever Yency Almonte gave the defending World Series champions a 6-5 lead on the way to their sixth straight victory.

Price pitched out of trouble in the ninth, striking out two. Primarily a starter throughout his 13-year career, the left-hander has moved into a relief role this season because of the Dodgers’ stacked rotation.

His only other save came as a rookie with Tampa Bay in Game 7 of the 2008 AL Championship Series against Boston. Colorado completed an 0-6 road trip.

