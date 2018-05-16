Right-hander Jordan Lyles came within five outs of the first perfect game in San Diego Padres history before allowing a single to Trevor Story in a 4-0 victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Lyles, who moved into the rotation last week, retired the first 22 Rockies batters before Story's single with one out in the eighth inning landed just in front of left fielder Franchy Cordero.

Lyles then walked Pat Valaika and made way for Kirby Yates after 85 pitches. Lyles matched his career high with 10 strikeouts. The Rockies hit only two balls out of the infield before Story singled.

San Diego is the only major league that without a no-hitter. The Padres have played 7,858 games since their expansion season of 1969.

