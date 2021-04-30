D-Backs' Bumgarner wins 3rd straight start, 7-2 over Rockies

Colorado dropped its third game in a row Friday night on the road.

PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner followed his seven-inning no-hitter by allowing one run over five innings and sparked a four-run third-inning rally with a single to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 7-2.

Bumgarner fell behind in the first inning when Trevor Story doubled on his 11th pitch and C.J. Cron followed with an RBI single.

The 31-year-old left-hander gave up only two more hits, both singles, in his final four innings and won his third straight start.

He walked one and struck out six -- including the side in the fifth -- and left after 81 pitches.

>>Video above: A treat for Rockies fans: GM Jeff Bridich steps down

