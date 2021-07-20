Gonzales returns to Colorado, helps Mariners beat Rockies 6-4 at Coors Field

The former Rocky Mountain High School star earned the win on Tuesday night.

DENVER — Marco Gonzales beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Tuesday night in a homecoming to Coors Field.

The former Rocky Mountain star who won four-straight 5A state championships during his high school pitching career earned the victory after throwing five strong innings.

The only blemish for Gonzales was a home run by Rockies left fielder Connor Joe, the first of his career.

German Marquez took the loss for Colorado after giving up four runs in the sixth inning, including a home run by Dylan Moore.

The quick series will wrap up on Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field.

>>Video above: Catching up with former Rockies outfielder Dante Bichette

