Gonzales returns to Colorado, helps Mariners beat Rockies 6-4 at Coors Field

DENVER — Marco Gonzales beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Tuesday night in a homecoming to Coors Field.
The former Rocky Mountain star who won four-straight 5A state championships during his high school pitching career earned the victory after throwing five strong innings.
The only blemish for Gonzales was a home run by Rockies left fielder Connor Joe, the first of his career.
German Marquez took the loss for Colorado after giving up four runs in the sixth inning, including a home run by Dylan Moore.
The quick series will wrap up on Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field.
>>Video above: Catching up with former Rockies outfielder Dante Bichette
RELATED: Like father, like son: Bo Bichette to play in All Star Game at Coors Field just like Dante did 23 years ago
