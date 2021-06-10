Marte's four hits lead Marlins past Rockies 11-4

Colorado shortstop Trevor Story went 1-3 with a walk in his return from the injured list.

MIAMI — Starling Marté had four hits, including a homer and double, and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 on Thursday night.

Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm also went deep for the Marlins, who had 16 hits. Trevor Rogers allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

Miami’s rookie left-hander struck out eight, walked one and has yielded two runs or fewer in 12 of his 13 starts.

The homers from Duvall, Chisholm and Marte off Colorado starter Chi Chi González keyed a six-run second inning.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story went 1-3 with a walk in his return from the injured list.

>>Video above: Brewery falls $999,993,870 short in fundraising goal to buy Rockies

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.