Matt Kemp's clutch HR powers Rockies past Dodgers again, 7-6

The Rockies improved to 20-20 on the 2020 season and will next head to San Diego for a series with the Padres.

LOS ANGELES — The Colorado Rockies sent the Los Angeles Dodgers to their first series loss of the season with a 7-6 victory.

Matt Kemp hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning against his former team.

The Rockies won the last two meetings of this series to boost their playoff hopes while curbing their 4-24 skid against the powerhouse Dodgers.

Corey Seager hit two homers, but Los Angeles’ unbeaten streak of 13 consecutive series to start the season was snapped one short of the franchise record for the divisional era.