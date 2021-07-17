Muncy hits 2 HRs, Buehler wins 10th as Dodgers beat Rockies

Colorado will try to avoid a series sweep on Sunday afternoon at Coors Field.

DENVER — Max Muncy had two home runs and four hits, Mookie Betts had a homer among his four extra-base hits before leaving with a hip problem, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their fourth straight, beating the Colorado Rockies 9-2.

Muncy finished with five RBIs. Walker Buehler pitched seven strong innings and earned his 10th win of the season. A.J. Pollock also homered and Justin Turner hit a two-run double in the ninth ahead of Muncy’s second homer, off reliever Zac Rosscup.

Ryan McMahon had a run-scoring double and starter Kyle Freeland had a sacrifice fly for Colorado.

>>Video above: Catching up with former Rockies outfielder Dante Bichette

