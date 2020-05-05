McGregor Square, named after late Rockies president, aims to enhance Ballpark neighborhood year-round

The entertainment area will feature more than 199 private residences, nearly 200 hotel rooms, office space, restaurants, shopping and more.

DENVER — While Rockies fans wait for news on baseball and the opening of Coors Field, a baseball-related project next to the stadium is moving forward.

McGregor Square is set to open in January 2021 and will encompass nearly 700,000 square feet between Wynkoop and Wazee streets. The area was formerly the ballpark's west parking lot.

The entertainment area will feature more than 199 private residences, nearly 200 hotel rooms, office space, restaurants, shopping and more. It's designed as a way to enhance the Ballpark neighborhood year-round, even when there is no baseball – like right now.

McGregor Square is named after Keli McGregor the late president of the Colorado Rockies. McGregor was someone who valued relationships before anything else and formed lasting friendships with everyone from players and coaches to ushers and fans who entered the ballpark.

McGregor, who was a star football player at Colorado State University and played in the NFL, spent 17 years in the Rockies front office. He died unexpectedly on April 20, 2010 while on a business trip. A rare virus had weakened his heart. He was 48 years old.

McGregor left behind his wife, Lori, and four children, Jordan, Taylor, Landri and Logan. They were all present for the naming ceremony of the West Lot project.

Rockies Owner/Chairman and CEO Dick Monfort said he wanted the square to be something with character and something he considers "one of a kind." And naturally, Keli McGregor's name came to mind.

Ironically, months after the project broke ground, Monfort found a memo from Keli McGregor written in 2006, proposing nearly the exact same project. McGregor had dreamed of a place where fans could gather and where visitors would meet to enjoy downtown Denver.

Keli McGregor's daughter, Taylor McGregor, a former sideline reporter for the Rockies and current sideline reporter for the Cubs said she believes this place will remind her of her dad.

"I think McGregor Square, it's for everyone. It's for all these people he touched, they can all hopefully come back there and remember his legacy," she said. "But beyond that, it's just going to be a really cool place, too."

Keli McGregor's son Logan McGregor said he has lessons to learn from his father and he hopes others will find them, too.

Character, relationships and vision are all just a part of the man who left such a large footprint on the Rockies organization. Former team manager Clint Hurdle often speaks about the best friend he still grieves.

"We challenged each other to be uncommon men, not common men," Hurdle said. "To truly make a difference, to make separation, to not accept mediocrity. It's not good enough."

