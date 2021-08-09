McMahon, Hilliard homer in 9th, rally Rockies over Phillies

Colorado rallied late to snap its losing streak.

PHILADELPHIA — Pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Colorado Rockies over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3.

Bryce Harper hit his 30th home run of the season to bolster his MVP candidacy, and the Phillies looked as if they were going to start a pivotal home stretch with a victory before the bullpen blew their 30th save of the season.

Philadelphia began the day 2 ½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. With a 2-1 lead, closer Ian Kennedy retired the first two Colorado batters in the ninth.

After Colton Welker singled, McMahon homered on an 0-2 pitch. Hilliard followed with a long drive to right. It was Kennedy’s third blown save of the season

>> Video above: Locked on Rockies: Larry the legend heads to Cooperstown

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.