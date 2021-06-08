Lopez, Marlins add to Rockies' road woes, win 6-2

Colorado fell to 4-23 on the road this season, an ominous start to a six-game swing away from home.

MIAMI — Pablo Lopez took advantage of an extra day of rest by allowing only two runs in a career-best eight innings, Corey Dickerson hit a two-run triple and the Miami Marlins opened a homestand by beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2.

Starling Marte had three hits and a slew of Marlins had two apiece for Miami, which was coming off a 1-8 road trip.

Aguilar drove in two runs, while Jazz Chisholm and Jon Berti each scored twice. Charlie Blackmon had two of Colorado’s five hits.

The Rockies fell to 4-23 on the road this season, an ominous start to a six-game swing away from home.

