Here's the All-Star 5K course that will run through Denver

DENVER — Plans for the 2021 MLB All-Star 5K in Denver were announced Friday by Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Colorado Rockies.

The family-friendly event will take place Saturday, July 10 in downtown Denver.

Open to all ages, the All-Star 5K's course begins and ends at Denver’s Civic Center Park, taking participants through a scenic route featuring Capitol Hill, Speer Boulevard and the Golden Triangle.

Mascots from around MLB will be waiting for the participants at the finish line to help recognize their accomplishment.

MLB said all 5K participants are then invited to a post-5K All-Star celebration featuring music and complimentary refreshments. Participants are encouraged to arrive early and warm-up prior to the event’s start time.

All-Star 5K early registration is available now online. Prices will increase after June 30.

The 2021 All-Star 5K is the 11th edition of the baseball-themed 5K for fans during All-Star Week. The first event took place in 2009 with an All-Star 5K & Fun Run in St. Louis.





MLB All-Star 5K

Saturday, July 10, 2021

9:00 a.m.

Civic Center Park: 101 W. 14th Ave.

Early Ticket Registration (through June 30)

Adult | $40

Ages 60+ | $35

Ages 10-16 | $20

Under 10 years old | FREE

Registration Prices after June 30

Adult | $45

Ages 60+ | $40

Ages 10-16 | $25

Under 10 years old | FREE

All-Star Week events

91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field (July 13th)

All-Star Workout Day featuring Home Run Derby (July 12th)

All-Star Sunday featuring All-Star Futures Game (July 11th)

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 11th)

All-Star 5K (July 10)

Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center (July 9th–13th)

