MLB allows each team to decide its ticket refund policy

The Colorado Rockies have yet to offer an official statement on how the club will handle ticket refunds for games missed.

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has told teams they could decide their own ticket refund policies.

Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A revised schedule has not been announced, and teams had treated the missed games as postponements and not announced refund policies.