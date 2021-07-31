Márquez homers off Darvish, pitches Rockies past Padres 5-3

Colorado won back-to-back games for the first time in its current road swing on Saturday night.

SAN DIEGO — Germán Márquez outdueled Yu Darvish and hit a 418-foot home run off his fellow All-Star to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 5-3 victory against the San Diego Padres.

Brendan Rodgers and Elias Díaz also homered off Darvish for the Rockies, who beat the Padres for the second straight night and have won four of their last five games against San Diego.

The Padres placed electrifying shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day disabled list before the game, a day after he partially dislocated his left shoulder for the third time this season.

