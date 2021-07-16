Multiple Rockies players out for COVID protocols

Four players and two coaches, including manager Bud Black, have been ruled out per COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are dealing with a COVID-19 situation.

The team announced Friday evening that multiple members of the club have been ruled out per Major League Baseball’s COVID and contact tracing protocols.

Four players and two coaches, including manager Bud Black, will be unavailable starting with this weekend's home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela, who was scheduled to start Friday night's game, is among the players who have been placed on the injured list. Yency Almonte, Jhoulys Chacin and Yonathan Daza were also placed on the injured list.

Black and first base coach Ron Gideon were ruled out.

Bench coach Mike Redmond will assume managerial duties and Major League Data & Game Planning Coordinator Doug Bernier will serve as the first base coach.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. (MT).

