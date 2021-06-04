Murphy, Canha lift A's over Rockies; Gray injures elbow

Colorado's four-game win streak was snapped in Friday nights defeat.

DENVER — Sean Murphy and Matt Canha homered off Jon Gray before the Rockies right-hander left with elbow soreness, and the Oakland Athletics beat Colorado 9-5.

Murphy had three hits and three RBIs for Oakland, which has won seven of 10 road games and improved to 17-8 away from home.

Gray left in the third inning with right elbow discomfort, manager Bud Black said after the game.

A potential trade chip for the Rockies, Gray allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Alan Trejo hit his first big league homer for Colorado. The Rockies had won six straight at home and four in a row overall.

