Murphy's pinch-hit HR lifts Rockies over Giants 6-4

Colorado won its fourth-straight series to open the 2020 season on Thursday at Coors Field.

DENVER — Daniel Murphy hit a two-run, pinch-homer during a five-run seventh inning to lead the Colorado Rockies over the San Francisco Giants 6-4.

Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies to spoil Tyler Anderson’s return to Coors Field. Anderson was Colorado’s opening day starter in 2019, but knee surgery in June ended his season after going 0-3 with an 11.76 ERA.

The Giants picked him up off waivers in October, and Thursday was his second start in four games for them.

In a battle with Rockies starter and fellow lefty Kyle Freeland, he threw five shutout innings, struck out three and gave up two hits, both singles.