Myers hits slam, solo shot in Padres' 14-5 win over Rockies

Credit: AP
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, facing camera, celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — Wil Myers homered twice, including San Diego’s seventh grand slam of the season, Austin Nola hit a three-run shot and Mike Clevinger was impressive in his home debut for the Padres, who routed the Colorado Rockies 14-5. 

The Padres, cruising toward their first postseason appearance since 2006, won their third straight and for the seventh time in nine games. 

Myers hit his slam in the five-run first inning and then homered leading off the seventh to match his single-game high of five RBIs. 

His 11th homer gave him his eighth career multi-homer game.  Nolan Arenado hit a three-run home run for Colorado. 

The Rockies conclude the series with the Padres tomorrow night before heading home for their final nine games at Coors Field in 2020. 

