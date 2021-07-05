Rockie Road: Arenado returns to Coors in Cardinals uniform

Nolan Arenado had his homecoming to Coors Field on Thursday for the first time since being traded by the Rockies.

DENVER — Nolan Arenado played his first game at Colorado on Thursday night since an offseason trade to the St. Louis Cardinals.

"There will probably be a little bit of emotion, seeing some of those fans," he said before Thursday night's game. "I really appreciate what they did for me and my family. I'm very happy I got to play there. I love Denver."

The deal followed years of off-field drama between Arenado and former general manager Jeff Bridich, a rift that ended up costing the Rockies the face of their franchise.

It appeared the star third baseman was going to spend his entire career with Colorado when he signed a $260 million, eight-year contract before the 2019 season, but his relationship with Bridich soured soon after.

The two didn’t speak after the 2019 season and Arenado was dealt to St. Louis before spring training this year.

>>Video above: Nolan Arenado discusses facing Rockies for first time since being traded

A special moment pic.twitter.com/6oH4cLF4km — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 2, 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.