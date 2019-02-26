The Colorado Rockies and third baseman Nolan Arenado have finalized an eight-year, $260 million extension.

The new deal would include an opt-out after three years, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The average yearly salary of nearly $32 million would be the largest per-year salary of any position player.

Another MLB reporter, Ken Rosenthal with Fox Sports, reports Arenado's deal at eight years, $260 million. USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale originally had the total of Arenado's extension at $245 million. He has since updated to say the deal is inching closer to $260 million - putting Arenado's yearly take home at $32.5 million.