Where you can celebrate Rockies Opening Day in Denver

DENVER — Rockies baseball is back on Blake Street with Opening Day on Friday, April 8.

The annual Colorado holiday won't just be a party inside the ballpark as many Denver restaurants are celebrating with their own deals, special menus and weekend celebrations.

Here's where you can soak in the sights, smells and tastes of opening weekend.

Bezel

The newly opened BEZEL will celebrate Opening Day on Friday with a band, beer specials, and baseball-themed menu items. Specialty items include The Rock Pile, a purple drink in honor of the Rockies, and Three Strike Sliders.

The celebrations will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and games will be played all day in the lobby.

Cherry Cricket Ballpark

The Cherry Cricket Ballpark will feature their famous burgers and shakes along with grab-and-go ballpark pretzels and queso for $6.

Citizen Rail

Citizen Rail will be grilling on its patio at 16th and Wewatta from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Grill Master Chef Christian Graves and his team will be serving up specialty Kimchee Hot Dogs for $5 and beers to go for $5.

Citizen Rail's signature cocktails will also be available to-go.

Denver Union Station

Denver Union Station is holding an Opening Day celebration on Friday. Designed for the entire family, the festivities kick off on the Terminal Bar patio starting at 10 a.m. with a baseball art installation photo booth. The first 50 guests who pose and upload their GIFs and photos to social media and tag Denver Union Station will be rewarded with a free slice of house-made apple pie.

Free and open to all, guests can enjoy a house DJ set, sample brews from Tivoli Brewing, play giant Jenga and corn hole and interact with stilt walkers. Face painters will be on hand to help kids show off their Rockies pride.

Terminal Bar will be serving Game Day food specials – including breakfast burritos, Rockies brats, gyro tacos and a baseball burger and fries.

Deviation Distilling

Deviation Distilling is celebrating its first Opening Day weekend in the Dairy Block Alley, opening at noon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Deviation Distilling will serve $8 to-go gin lemonades in commemorative purple cups. They also have put together a recipe for the classic purple Aviator gin cocktail, made purple by creme de violette.

Great Divide

Just blocks from Coors Field, Great Divide Brewing Company will have $5 Wild Raspberry Ales all day plus two freshly tapped beers: Opening Day Hefe & Vanilla Milkshake IPA. Spice Flow will be serving game day food.

Tamayo

Tamayo by Richard Sandoval is offering a combo special – Coors Light and Perro Caliente (bacon-wrapped hot dog) for $7 all day.

Tom's Watch Bar

The official bar of Colorado Rockies, Tom's Watch Bar, is located across the street from Coors Field in McGregor Square.

Rockies mascot Dinger will be at Tom's Watch Bar for a meet and greet Saturday, April 9 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wynkoop

Wynkoop Brewing Company will tap Lockout Maibock, a new beer lagered according to German tradition, but brewed with American hops.

Brunch starts at 9 a.m. Friday with dogs and brats on the outside grill, Cracker Jacks with a special prize (free beer coupon) plus grab-and-go pretzels and beer cheese for $6.

