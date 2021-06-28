Opening Day 2.0: Here's what to expect as Coors Field opens to full capacity

The Rockies are calling the June 28 matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates "Opening Day 2.0."

DENVER — Rockies fans are set to fill Coors Field to full capacity for the first time in 21 months.

The Colorado Rockies will open Coors Field to 100-percent capacity for the rest of the season beginning Monday, June 28. First pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

The Rockies welcome up to a full 50,000 fans back to the ball park Monday, the first of a seven-game home stand through Sunday, July 4.

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals arrive at Coors Field for a four game series beginning Thursday, July 1. Fireworks are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Here's what you'll need to know if you're headed to Coors Field:

Rockies' Opening Schedule

Monday, June 28 at 3:10 p.m. vs. Pirates

Tuesday, June 29 at 6:40 p.m. vs. Pirates

Wednesday, June 30 at 1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates

Thursday, July 1 at 6:40 p.m. vs. Cardinals

Friday, July 2 at 6:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals

Saturday, July 3 at 7:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals

Sunday, July 4 at 1:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals

Rockies Tickets

Tickets are on sale for the seven-game home stand.

Tickets are sold at rockies.com/tickets, 303-762-5437 or at the Coors Field Ticket Office and Rockies Dugout Stores.

Opening Day 2.0 Weather

Coors Field will be see partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on Monday with a high of 73°.

Opening Day 2.0 Timeline

12:30 p.m. - Parking lots open

1:30 p.m. - Coors Field gates open

2:30 p.m. - Pregame ceremonies begin Fireworks during the national anthem

3:08 p.m. - Rockies take the field

3:10 p.m. - Official game time

Gates for Opening Day 2.0

Gates for Opening Day 2.0 will open at 1:30 p.m. Pregame ceremonies begin at 2:30 p.m. and first pitch at 3:10 p.m.

The Rockies recommend fans arrive early to avoid crowding at the gates. In addition, fans should enter the gate shown on their ticket.

Fans are also advised to arrive early as the first 15,000 fans entering the gates on Opening Day 2.0 will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

Coors Field Parking

Coors Field parking lots are located outside the right-field Gate A entrance (with access at Wazee & Park Ave., or 33rd & Blake St.)

On Opening Day 2.0, Coors Field parking lots open at 12:30 p.m. Parking is $18 every game day and $17 in advance at rockies.com/parking.

Shuttle service (allow for limited capacity due to safety protocols) is available within the lots to and from the Gate A entrance.

Coors Field Health Protocols

The Rockies are following current CDC protocols and have worked with state and local government officials and Major League Baseball (MLB) to make Coors Field a safe environment for players, fans and staff.

A full rundown of Coors Field safety protocols and tips to prepare for attending a game can be found at rockies.com/update.

TV & Radio

Opening Day 2.0 against the Pirates will be televised locally on AT&T SportsNet.

The Rockies’ radio broadcast is on KOA NewsRadio 850 AM and 94.1 FM, and in Spanish on KNRV 1150 AM.

