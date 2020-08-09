Profar, Lamet lead Padres to 1-0 win over Rockies

The Rockies will look to rebound tomorrow night in San Diego and get back to .500 on the season.

SAN DIEGO — Jurickson Profar hit an RBI double with no outs in the ninth inning and the San Diego Padres, who got a brilliant performance from right-hander Dinelson Lamet, beat the Colorado Rockies 1-0 for their sixth victory in eight games.

Pinch-hitter Greg Garcia started the winning rally when he poked a opposite-field single past third baseman Nolan Arenado leading off the ninth.

He was replaced by pinch-runner Jorge Mateo, who scored on Profar’s double to right off Carlos Estévez.

Drew Pomeranz (1-1) pitched the ninth for the win, while Estévez took the loss.