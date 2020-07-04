SAN PEDRO DE MACORIS, Dominican Republic — Raimel Tapia might be the fastest player on the Colorado Rockies.

He also has one of the biggest hearts.

Tapia recently donated a large quantity of supplies to more than 150 families in his hometown of San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic as the area battles the COVID-19 pandemic. The news was first discovered by MLB.com's Thomas Harding.

According to Harding, the supplies included food, toiletries, surgical masks and gloves. Tapia did the giving two weeks ago with no attention from the team or media, and was only discovered because of an Instagram account called "Raimel Tapia fans" sharing the news and photos.

According to Harding, the Rockies eventually were able to get in touch with Tapia, who said "he was unable to just sit at home and do nothing while knowing that others within his community were in dire straits and unable to feed themselves. He said that he felt a moral obligation to act as a member of the Rockies' family."

Tapia has played four seasons with Colorado, batting .274 in 255 career games.

