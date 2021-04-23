Tapia's solo HR in 9th lifts Rockies over Phillies 5-4

Colorado won its third game in a row Friday night with Raimel Tapia's walk-off home run.

DENVER — Raimel Tapia hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and Colorado Rockies rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4.

Trevor Story, C.J. Cron and Garrett Hampson also homered for Colorado, which has won three straight.

The Rockies trailed by two runs twice before Tapia ended it with a shot over the scoreboard in right off closer Hector Neris. It was his third homer of the season.

>>Video above: Rockies manager Bud Black on 2021 expectations: 'Anytime you make the playoffs, it's a successful season'

