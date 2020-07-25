x
Rangers open new park in 1-0 win over Rockies

Rougned Odor's RBI double in the sixth produced the game's only run.
Credit: AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter
Texas Rangers first baseman Todd Frazier (21) makes the final out of an opening day baseball game on a popup by Colorado Rockies' Matt Kemp, left, as relief pitcher Jose Leclerc , right, looks on during the ninth inning Friday, July 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers went inside for a home game and got a 1-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Lance Lynn struck out nine in six  innings in the Rangers' first game in their new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.

After 48 season of playing home games outside in the Texas heat, the roof was closed at Globe Life Field. It was 72 degrees inside at first pitch, and 94 outside.

Rougned Odor's RBI double in the sixth produced the game's only run. Colorado starter German Marquez allowed only two hits with six strikeouts in 5 2-3 innings.

