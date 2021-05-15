Reds win again in extras, beat Rockies 6-5 in 12 innings

Colorado's three-game win streak was snapped in Saturday night's loss.

DENVER — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking double in the 12th and the Cincinnati Reds kept up their success in extra innings, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

Castellanos also homered and singled to help Cincinnati improve to 7-2 in extra-inning games this season.

Lucas Sims pitched two innings for the win. Jesse Winkler was at second base to start the 12th and Castellanos hit a pitch from Antonio Santos to the wall to make it 5-4.

Pinch-hitter Nick Senzel singled and Eugenio Suarez had an RBI groundout. Colorado got a run on Raimel Tapia’s groundout in the bottom of the inning off Heath Hembree, who earned his first save.

