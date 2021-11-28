Reports: Former Rockies pitcher Jon Gray signing with Texas Rangers

Gray, a 2013 first-round pick by the Rockies, pitched in Colorado for seven seasons and compiled a career record of 53-49.

DENVER — Former Rockies pitcher Jon Gray will be signing with the Texas Rangers in free agency, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal, saying Gray will sign a four-year contract with Texas worth $56M. Passan noted the deal is pending a physical.

The Rockies turned heads earlier this month when they didn't extend Gray a qualifying offer to stay with the team, almost assuring his departure. Gray had an up and down career with the Rockies after being drafted No. 3 overall in 2013, but did win 53 games over seven Major League seasons.

Gray departs with a 53-49 record and ERA of 4.59. His best year was in 2017, a playoff season for Colorado, when he went 10-4 with a 3.67 ERA. That was overshadowed, though, by a pitching meltdown from Gray in the Wild Card playoff game against Arizona, ending Colorado's season.

With Gray reportedly gone, all eyes will turn to the fate of free agent shortstop Trevor Story, who the Rockies did extended a qualifying offer to but Story rejected.

So far this offseason Colorado has re-signed free agents Elias Diaz, Antonio Senzatela, C.J. Cron and Jhoulys Chacin.

>> Video above: Free agent shortstop Trevor Story asked about his future with the Rockies

