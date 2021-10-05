How the Rockies' 2021 attendance compared to other teams

Attendance at Coors Field dropped more than a third from 2019.

DENVER — More than 45 million baseball fans attended MLB games this season, a huge bounce back from 2020, when the only games that allowed general attendance were the National League Championship Series and the World Series in the postseason.

But largely since many stadiums still had some form of capacity restriction for at least some part of the 2021 season, no team reported an increase in attendance from 2019, the most recent season with no coronavirus-related attendance restrictions, according to data from ESPN. For the Colorado Rockies, this season's 2021 total home attendance came to nearly 2 million, a drop of more than a third from 2019's 3 million.

That averages out to filling about half of the 50,000-seat Coors Field each home game. The stadium began the season with a 43% attendance cap that was later bumped up to 70%. By the end of June, the stadium was operating at 100% capacity.

The Rockies' best year for attendance was also their first – almost 4.5 million people attended home games in the Rockies' first year as an expansion team in 1993 at the now-demolished Mile High Stadium. That year saw an average of 55,350 people per game.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.