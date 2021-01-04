Colorado Rockies' 2021 Opening Day roster announced

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have announced their Opening Day 25-man roster.
The Rockies' 29th home opener is Thursday, April 1 at Coors Field. First pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.
The Rockies announced Thursday that they have signed right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacín to a major league contract and have designated right-handed pitcher Jairo Diaz for assignment.
Chacín returns to the Rockies after spending the first six years of his Major League career with the club from 2009 to 14.
The team also placed pitcher Kyle Freeland (left shoulder strain) and infielder Brendan Rodgers (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list.
Here's a breakdown of the Rockies’ 2021 Opening Day roster:
Colorado Rockies 2021 Opening Day Roster
Right-handed Pitchers
- Yency Almonte
- Daniel Bard
- Jhoulys Chacín
- Carlos Estévez
- Mychal Givens
- Chi Chi González
- Jon Gray
- Tyler Kinley
- Germán Márquez
- Antonio Senzatela
- Jordan Sheffield
- Robert Stephenson
Left-handed Pitchers
- Ben Bowden
- Austin Gomber
Catchers
- Elias Díaz
- Dom Nuñez
Infielders
- C.J. Cron
- Josh Fuentes
- Ryan McMahon
- Trevor Story
Outfielders
- Charlie Blackmon
- Yonathan Daza
- Sam Hilliard
- Raimel Tapia
Infielder/Outfielders
- Garrett Hampson
- Chris Owings
10-Day Injured List
- LHP Kyle Freeland
- INF Brendan Rodgers
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Peter Lambert
- RHP Scott Oberg
The Rockies welcome 21,000 fans back to the ball park for Opening Day and throughout the first seven games of their season-opening home stand.
The home opener against the Dodgers will be televised locally on AT&T SportsNet and nationally on ESPN.
