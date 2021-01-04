Colorado Rockies' 2021 Opening Day roster announced

Jhoulys Chacín is back with the Colorado Rockies after signing a major league contract.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have announced their Opening Day 25-man roster.

The Rockies' 29th home opener is Thursday, April 1 at Coors Field. First pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

The Rockies announced Thursday that they have signed right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacín to a major league contract and have designated right-handed pitcher Jairo Diaz for assignment.

Chacín returns to the Rockies after spending the first six years of his Major League career with the club from 2009 to 14.

The team also placed pitcher Kyle Freeland (left shoulder strain) and infielder Brendan Rodgers (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list.

Here's a breakdown of the Rockies’ 2021 Opening Day roster:

Colorado Rockies 2021 Opening Day Roster

Right-handed Pitchers

Yency Almonte

Daniel Bard

Jhoulys Chacín

Carlos Estévez

Mychal Givens

Chi Chi González

Jon Gray

Tyler Kinley

Germán Márquez

Antonio Senzatela

Jordan Sheffield

Robert Stephenson

Left-handed Pitchers

Ben Bowden

Austin Gomber

Catchers

Elias Díaz

Dom Nuñez

Infielders

C.J. Cron

Josh Fuentes

Ryan McMahon

Trevor Story

Outfielders

Charlie Blackmon

Yonathan Daza

Sam Hilliard

Raimel Tapia

Infielder/Outfielders

Garrett Hampson

Chris Owings

10-Day Injured List

LHP Kyle Freeland

INF Brendan Rodgers

60-Day Injured List

RHP Peter Lambert

RHP Scott Oberg

The Rockies welcome 21,000 fans back to the ball park for Opening Day and throughout the first seven games of their season-opening home stand.

The home opener against the Dodgers will be televised locally on AT&T SportsNet and nationally on ESPN.

