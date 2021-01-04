x
Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies' 2021 Opening Day roster announced

Jhoulys Chacín is back with the Colorado Rockies after signing a major league contract.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have announced their Opening Day 25-man roster.

The Rockies' 29th home opener is Thursday, April 1 at Coors Field. First pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

RELATED: Rockies Opening Day guide: Here's what to expect at Coors Field

The Rockies announced Thursday that they have signed right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacín to a major league contract and have designated right-handed pitcher Jairo Diaz for assignment.

Chacín returns to the Rockies after spending the first six years of his Major League career with the club from 2009 to 14.

The team also placed pitcher Kyle Freeland (left shoulder strain) and infielder Brendan Rodgers (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list.

Here's a breakdown of the Rockies’ 2021 Opening Day roster:

Colorado Rockies 2021 Opening Day Roster

Right-handed Pitchers

  • Yency Almonte
  • Daniel Bard
  • Jhoulys Chacín
  • Carlos Estévez
  • Mychal Givens
  • Chi Chi González
  • Jon Gray
  • Tyler Kinley
  • Germán Márquez
  • Antonio Senzatela
  • Jordan Sheffield
  • Robert Stephenson

Left-handed Pitchers

  • Ben Bowden
  • Austin Gomber

Catchers

  • Elias Díaz
  • Dom Nuñez

Infielders

  • C.J. Cron
  • Josh Fuentes
  • Ryan McMahon
  • Trevor Story

Outfielders

  • Charlie Blackmon
  • Yonathan Daza
  • Sam Hilliard
  • Raimel Tapia

Infielder/Outfielders

  • Garrett Hampson
  • Chris Owings

10-Day Injured List

  • LHP Kyle Freeland
  • INF Brendan Rodgers

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Peter Lambert
  • RHP Scott Oberg

The Rockies welcome 21,000 fans back to the ball park for Opening Day and throughout the first seven games of their season-opening home stand.

The home opener against the Dodgers will be televised locally on AT&T SportsNet and nationally on ESPN.

RELATED: Denver's newest hotel is just feet from Coors Field

