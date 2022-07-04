Rockies' Opening Day roster includes Bryant's 1st appearance, Blackmon's 9th

Charlie Blackmon is on the Rockies' Opening Day roster for the ninth time, tied for second-most in franchise history.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Rockies on Thursday announced their 28-man roster for Friday's home opener versus the National League West rival Dodgers.

Outfielder Charlie Blackmon is on the Opening Day roster for the ninth time, surpassing Hall of Famer Larry Walker and tying Carlos González and Troy Tulowitzki for the second-most in franchise history, the club said. First is Todd Helton, with 16 Opening Day roster appearances.

Two players are on a major league Opening Day roster for the first time: right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence and infielder Alan Trejo. Infielder Brendan Rodgers opened the 2021 season on the injured list, so this is his first Opening Day as an active player.

Also making his debut on the Rockies roster is former NL MVP Kris Bryant, who signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the team in March. Bryant spent his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco in July.

Major League Baseball expanded rosters to 28 through April in response to a shortened spring training due to the lockout that was lifted March 10.

Here's a breakdown of the Rockies' Opening Day roster:

Right-handed pitchers (11): Daniel Bard, Jhoulys Chacín, Alex Colomé, Carlos Estévez, Ashton Goudeau, Tyler Kinley, Chad Kuhl, Justin Lawrence, Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela, Jordan Sheffield

Daniel Bard, Jhoulys Chacín, Alex Colomé, Carlos Estévez, Ashton Goudeau, Tyler Kinley, Chad Kuhl, Justin Lawrence, Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela, Jordan Sheffield Left-handed Pitchers (3): Ty Blach, Kyle Freeland, Austin Gomber

Ty Blach, Kyle Freeland, Austin Gomber Catchers (2) : Elias Díaz, Dom Nuñez

Elias Díaz, Dom Nuñez Infielders (5): C.J. Cron, José Iglesias, Ryan McMahon, Brendan Rodgers, Alan Trejo

C.J. Cron, José Iglesias, Ryan McMahon, Brendan Rodgers, Alan Trejo Outfielders (5): Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant, Yonathan Daza, Randal Grichuk, Sam Hilliard

Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant, Yonathan Daza, Randal Grichuk, Sam Hilliard Infielder/Outfielders (2): Garrett Hampson, Connor Joe

Starting the season on the injured list are:

10-Day Injured List: RHP Peter Lambert

RHP Peter Lambert COVID-19 Injured List: LHP Lucas Gilbreath, RHP Robert Stephenson

LHP Lucas Gilbreath, RHP Robert Stephenson 60-Day Injured List: RHP Scott Oberg, LHP Ryan Rolison

The starting lineup for the 2:10 p.m. home opener versus the Los Angeles Dodgers will be announced Friday morning.

The Rockies previously announced that Denver native Kyle Freeland would make the Opening Day start. Walker Buehler will take the mound for the Dodgers.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports