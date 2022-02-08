Colorado Rockies to face all 29 MLB opponents in 2023

For the first time in history, the Rockies will face all 29 Major League opponents in 2023.

DENVER — Mark your calendars, the 2023 Major League Baseball schedule is here.

The Colorado Rockies have announced their preliminary 162-game schedule for next season.

For the first time in their history, the Rockies will face all 29 Major League Baseball (MLB) opponents.

MLB revealed the Rockies' schedule in 2023 features 13 games against each National League West rival, two series at home and two on the road, one home and one road series against each NL East and Central team, and at least one series, either home or road, with each American League opponent.

The Rockies begin the season on the road in San Diego on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Opening Day at Coors Field is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, 2023 against the Washington Nationals.

Notable series at Coors Field include the Los Angeles Angels June 23-25, the New York Yankees July 14-16 and the Toronto Blue Jays Sept. 1-3.

The Rockies said the team will celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary with special events and programming throughout 2023.

MLB said the 2023 season is the first to feature a balanced schedule for all 30 clubs since interleague play was introduced in 1997.

