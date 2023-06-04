Rockies' 2024 season schedule released

Major League Baseball released its 2024 schedule Thursday, which means fans can mark their calendars for the first game of the season at Coors Field.

DENVER — We're in the All-Star Break, but it's never too early to look ahead to the next Colorado Rockies home opener.

On Friday, April 5, the Rockies will take on the Tampa Bay Rays for their first home game of the 2024 season. It's the first time in franchise history the Rockies will play their home opener against an American League opponent.

The Rockies will begin the season in Phoenix on March 28 against the division rival Arizona Diamondbacks. They'll play three games there and three games at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs before coming home for three games against the Rays and three against the Diamondbacks.

April's schedule includes two games in Mexico City as part of the MLB World Tour. The Rockies will play the Houston Astros there on April 27 and 28.

The 162-game schedule includes 13 games against each National League West rival -- two series at home, and two on the road. The Rockies will also play one home and one road series against each NL East and NL Central team, and at least one series, either home or road, with each American League opponent.

On the road, the Rockies head to Toronto April 12-14 for the first time since 2013 and just the fourth time in franchise history.

