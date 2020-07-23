Rockies' 30-man roster doesn't include highly-touted Brendan Rodgers

Colorado announced its 2020 Opening Day roster on Thursday and also revealed pitcher Peter Lambert underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this week.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Colorado Rockies are ready to start 2020.

And now we know who will be part of the team, at least initially, after the club announced the Opening Day roster on Thursday.

The 30-man roster features 15 pitchers and 15 positional players and several noteworthy decisions were made to assemble the group. The biggest is that highly-touted prospect Brendan Rodgers, who gained some big league experience in 2019, did not make the team.

Rodgers, the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2015, underwent shoulder surgery a year ago and found himself a victim of a crowded and talented infield. He will continue to work at the Rockies' alternate training site in hopes of helping them later in the season.

On the injury front, the club announced a blow when it revealed right-handed pitcher Peter Lambert underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this week. Lambert was a candidate to receive some starts or work long-relief out of the bullpen. Late-inning reliever Scott Oberg will also start the season on the injured list, but by all accounts will be available later in 2020.

As far as pleasant surprises, the inclusion of pitcher Ashton Goudeau is probably the biggest. Goudeau has never been in the majors and spent all of last year in AA. Daniel Bard officially completing his comeback after several years out of the league, including time as a coach, was also a welcomed piece of good news.

The full-roster is below:

Right-handed Pitchers (12): Yency Almonte, Daniel Bard, Wade Davis, Jairo Díaz, Carlos Estévez, Chi Chi González, Ashton Goudeau, Jon Gray, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Kinley, Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela

Left-handed Pitchers (3): Phillip Diehl, Kyle Freeland, James Pazos

Catchers (3): Drew Butera, Elias Díaz, Tony Wolters

Infielders (7): Nolan Arenado, Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, Daniel Murphy, Chris Owings, Trevor Story

Outfielders (5): Charlie Blackmon, David Dahl, Sam Hilliard, Matt Kemp, Raimel Tapia

Taxi Squad (3): RHP Ryan Castellani, RHP Joe Harvey, C Dom Nuñez

Injured List (2): RHP Peter Lambert (45-day), RHP Scott Oberg

Colorado begins the season on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Texas against the Rangers. German Marquez will be the Opening Day starter.