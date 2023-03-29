Rockies announce special promotions, appearances for 30th anniversary season

Events include alumni appearances, special 30th anniversary-themed giveaway items, and the first-ever postgame drone show at Coors Field.

DENVER — It's been 30 years since the Colorado Rockies arrived in the Mile High City, and the team is planning a season-long celebration of the milestone.

Rockies alumni will be invited back for a series of games throughout the season. Each game will celebrate the alumni’s contribution to Rockies history with a pregame recognition, video highlights and 30th anniversary-themed giveaway items.

The Rockies will also host the first-ever postgame drone show at Coors Field. Following the Aug. 19 game, fans will be invited to stay and enjoy a professional light show featuring 200 drones flying in choreographed formations accompanied by music and video. The drones' formations will create and showcase symbols of Rockies baseball and the state of Colorado.

The Rockies released the following schedule of events for the season. They said alumni appearances are subject to change.

April 9 vs. Washington Nationals, 1:10 p.m.

30th anniversary of the first Rockies home game in Colorado

Promotional item: 30th anniversary commemorative pennant presented by King Soopers

May 28 vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Alumni scheduled to attend: Brad Hawpe, Jason Jennings, Ubaldo Jiménez

Promotional item: 30th anniversary baseball card set presented by Brakes Plus

June 11 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:10 p.m.

Alumni scheduled to attend: Aaron Cook, Clint Hurdle

Promotional item: 30th anniversary trucker hat presented by Stihl

July 30 vs. Oakland Athletics, 1:10 p.m.

Alumni scheduled to attend: Pedro Astacio, Jorge De La Rosa, Carlos González

Promotional item: Carlos González snapback hat presented by Coca-Cola

Aug. 19 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Alumni scheduled to attend: Todd Helton

Promotional item: 30th anniversary Todd Helton jersey presented by King Soopers

Postgame drone show

Sept. 16 vs. San Francisco Giants, 6:10 p.m.

Alumni scheduled to attend: Dante Bichette, Ellis Burks, Vinny Castilla, Larry Walker

Promotional item: TBD

Along with these special events, The SandLot Brewery inside the ballpark will feature a special 30th anniversary beer brewed inside the stadium, souvenir 30th anniversary cups will be available throughout the stadium (while supplies last) and in-game and social media content and giveaways will take place at every home game throughout the season.

Tickets to these 30th anniversary games can be purchased at rockies.com/30th.